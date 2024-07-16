Parents arrested after 1-year-old exposed to fentanyl and hospitalized, sheriff says

Deputies arrested the parents of a 1-year-old in Apple Valley after the child was hospitalized due to allegedly being exposed to fentanyl, authorities said Tuesday.

Austin Avina, 27, and Carla Veltri, 22, were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to a child after deputies responded to their home along Bowen Ranch Road on Monday, according to the Victor Valley Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

Detectives responded as they were following up on a report of a child admitted due to a local hospital for fentanyl exposure, sheriff's officials said.

"Through the investigation, it was confirmed the exposure occurred at home while with the parents," reads a statement from the sheriff's department.

Avina and Veltria are each being held at the High Desert Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy S. Alvarez at the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip line at 800-78CRIME or visit wetip.com.