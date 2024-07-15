Apparent workplace shooting leaves one dead in city of Industry

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the city of Industry early Monday morning.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m., when deputies were dispatched to the 18600 block of Gale Avenue upon learning of the incident, according to the Los Angels County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say that they learned an ex-employee had fired shots at a business in the area, striking at least one person inside.

Shortly after arrival they detained a person of interest who remains in custody. They say that after searching a car of interest at the scene they also discovered more firearms.

No information has yet been provided on the victim or suspect in the incident.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.