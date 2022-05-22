Antisemitic messages left on vehicles in West Hollywood

Messages of antisemitism and hate speech were displayed on multiple vehicles in the West Hollywood area this weekend, city officials said Sunday.

"These reports are particularly distressing as we mark Harvey Milk Day," according to a statement by LA city officials posted to the city's website.

Harvey Milk Day is celebrated each year on May 22, in memory of gay activist Harvey Milk, who was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Milk and Mayor George Moscone were assassinated by Dan White, a former city supervisor on Nov. 27, 1978.

"We celebrate Milk, who was Jewish and who was the first open gay man to be elected to public office in California," the city's statement continued. "We will never forget the path he helped to build in rejecting discrimination and in embracing full civil rights.

Anyone with information about the messages, or who sees a hate incident, was urged to call the West Hollywood sheriff's station at 310-855- 8850.