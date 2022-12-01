Another lucky Lakers fan nails half court shot for $25,000

For the second straight game, a lucky Los Angeles Lakers fan has drilled a half-court shot to win tens of thousands of dollars.

ANOTHER half court shot 🤯@MGMRewards | Big Shot Jackpot pic.twitter.com/4z4X9lBvVd — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 1, 2022

This lucky fan won $25,000 after draining this shot from 47 feet away. The winner, whose first name is Josh, is the 13th contestant to make it since the challenge started in 2006. The jackpot reset after another fan hit the unlikely bucket.

On Monday, 24-year-old Amazon delivery driver Jamie Murry sank the same hail mary shot for $75,000.

"I had my little fangirl moment," Murry said on Tuesday. "I was just so excited to hug [Davis,] see everybody. "It was just a crazy experience."

After losing Monday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers rebounded against the Portland Trail Blazers, defeating them 128-109.

LeBron James led the team in scoring with 31 points. He also dished out eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds. Anthony Davis recorded another double-double scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 boards, while Austin Reeves tallied a season-high 22 points.

This will be the last half-court shot during a Laker game at Crypto.com Arena for a while as the team goes to Milwaukee to start a six-game road trip.