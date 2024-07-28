Another brush fire breaks out in Lake Elsinore, torches more than 60 acres

Another large brush fire has broken out in Lake Elsinore, this time torching more than 60 acres of brush near the 15 Freeway.

The blaze was first reported at around 2 p.m. near Walker Canyon Road and Lake Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews first said that the fire was around 10 acres, but by 3:30 p.m. they reported that it had grown to consume about 64 acres of brush as it continued to burn near northbound lanes of I-15.

Both ground units and water-dropping aircraft could be seen battling the fire.

At the latest, firefighters say that the forward progress of the flames has been stopped and that they will remain in the area for at least four hours to mop up the scene.

No injuries or evacuations were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the second considerable fire to break out in the city within the span of a week, after the Macy Fire consumed more than 140 acres of brush and destroyed one home after forcing evacuation orders for hundreds living in the area.