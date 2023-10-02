Angels part ways with manager Phil Nevin, will "immediately" begin process to find replacement

The Angels have decided to part ways with manager Phil Nevin after one and a half seasons at the helm.

"The Club will begin the process of hiring a new manager immediately," a statement from the team said.

Nevin's tenure as the team's head coach began in the midst of the 2022 season, when then-Manager Joe Maddon was dismissed from the team. Following that campaign, in which the Halos finished with a 46-60 record, Nevin signed a one-year contract for the entire 2023 season.

He was previously hired as the Angels' third base coach ahead of 2022.

Despite housing two of the league's top talents in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, a slew of injuries and disappointing trade deadline acquisitions resulted in the Angels missing the playoffs yet again, still without a berth since 2014.

They finished the year with a 73-89 record, good enough for fourth place in the American League West.

General Manager Perry Minasian is expected to remain in the same role.

Nevin, a Fullerton native who excelled with the Cal State Fullerton Titans in college, played 12 big league seasons. A one-time All-Star, he finished his career with a .270 batting average, 208 homers and 743 RBIs. He suited up for the Angels in 1998, when Maddon was the team's bench coach.