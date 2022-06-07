Angels relieve Joe Maddon as manager, Phil Nevin named Interim Manager

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 7 AM Edition)

The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon as their manager, the team announced Tuesday.

According to the team, third base coach Phil Nevin has been named interim manager.

The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today. pic.twitter.com/oiyzSpQSxV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 7, 2022

The team lost its 12th consecutive game Monday evening falling 1-0 to the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim.

The Angeles have dropped 16 of their last 19 games, after starting the season with a strong 24-13 record.

The team is set to play the Boston Red Sox again Tuesday night.