Angels relieve Joe Maddon as manager, Phil Nevin named Interim Manager

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon as their manager, the team announced Tuesday. 

According to the team, third base coach Phil Nevin has been named interim manager.

The team lost its 12th consecutive game Monday evening falling 1-0 to the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim. 

The Angeles have dropped 16 of their last 19 games, after starting the season with a strong 24-13 record.

The team is set to play the Boston Red Sox again Tuesday night.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 1:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

