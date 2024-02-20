Angels infielder Anthony Rendon says baseball has "never been a top priority"

Anthony Rendon, who has been the subject of controversy several times in recent years, addressed where baseball ranks on his list of priorities while speaking with reporters at Spring Training.

"It's never been a top priority for me," the now 33-year-old third baseman said. "This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I'm leaving."

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 15: Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after being hit by a pitch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 15, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Sam Hodde / Getty Images

Now a father of four, Rendon noted that his priorities have changed a lot since he was in his early 20s, when he was the sixth overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft.

But even at that point in his career, he says that the game was not exactly been the passion it is for others.

"My enthusiasm has been the same since I got drafted to be honest with you," Rendon said, noting that he stumbled upon an email while he was clearing out his inbox recently. "I emailed myself a pros and cons of why I wanted to stay in the game. This was in 2014. My thought process of the game has not changed since then."

When asked if baseball was a priority for him at all?

"Oh, it's a priority for sure," Rendon said. "Because it's my job. I'm here, aren't I?"

It's not the first time that he's addressed his true feelings towards the game, once telling The Washington Post that he doesn't watch baseball because "it's too long and boring."

Prior to Monday's comments, Rendon made headlines in January when he appeared on the Jack Vita Show, talking about one thing he would change about Major League Baseball if he could.

Rendon said that there are "too many dang games" and that the season needed to be shortened up from the current 162 games.

As expected, his comments drew the ire of many fans and other personalities throughout the baseball world, and in the days following, former big leaguer and teammate Jonathan Papelbon took to X to offer his own thoughts on the topic.

"Played with Rendon, and literally hates baseball," Papelbon's post said. "Yeah, it's long, isn't that what you signed up for??? Just tell the team you want to play half the season and give back half your salary!!!!!"

Rendon's name has been a somewhat contentious topic for Halos fans since he signed a 7-year, $245 million contract after the 2019 season, at which point he was considered by many to be one of the game's top players.

Since then, he's played in just under 37% of the potential games he could have with the Angels and has never had a season in which he's played in more than 58 games, including last year when he played in 43 games campaign in which he tallied just two homers and 22 runs driven in.

Much of his struggles to stay on the field can be attributed to constant injury, which have likely kept him from being the two-time Silver Slugger and one-time All-Star he was with the Washington Nationals, with whom he won a World Series with in 2019.

He also talked about what baseball fan's perceptions towards him may be and the constant injuries that have mired the latter half of his career.

"They don't know me," Rendon told The Athletic's Sam Blum. "They only know the surface area there. They're a fan, right? They might know that I'm six feet tall and 190 pounds, but they don't know who I am as an individual."

"You can't make everyone happy," he said. "You're damned if you do, damned if you don't. I don't want to have surgeries. You think I like going under the knife and being in pain the majority of my time? I can't pick up my kids. I can't walk. You think I enjoy that? I don't want to do that."

Rendon was involved in an altercation with a fan after the Halos game against the Oakland Athletics on Opening Day in 2022, with video showing him grabbing the fan by the shirt and shouting at him while the two exchanged words. The incident earned him a four-game suspension.

In 2024, Rendon will be baseball's second-highest paid player at $38 million.