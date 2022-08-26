Angeles National Forest raises fire danger to 'very high' after East Fire

Officials have raised the region's fire danger level as the East Fire continues to burn through the wilderness near Glendora.

"It's very dry fuel," said Angeles National Forest spokesperson Dana Dierkes. "We also have very hot weather conditions right now."

With no winds fanning the flames, the incredibly dry brush on the steep mountain terrain provided ample fuel for the rapidly growing fire. As of 7:40 p.m., just under 100 acres of the Angeles National Forest were destroyed in a matter of hours.

Because of these dry and hot conditions, officials raised the fire danger level in the San Gabriel Mountains to 'very high' signaling a rising possibility of bigger and more catastrophic wildfires.

"Please make sure that you're not dragging chains behind your vehicles while in the forest," said Dierkes. "That can start sparks. Please make sure that you are being especially careful because again it is extremely dry in the forests at this time."

As we head into fall, forest and Los Angeles County firefighters will continue their aggressive air attacks and pour all their resources into these brush fires to prevent another massive wildfire like the devastating Bobcat Fire.

Two years ago, the Bobcat Fire began in the San Gabriel Mountains, near the East Fire, and destroyed 115,000 acres while also burning down more than 100 homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, 84% of wildfires in the Angeles National Forest are caused by humans.

As of Thursday night, the East Fire has burned about 96 acres with crews containing 0% of it. Currently, it is not threatening any structures and continues to burn into the forest away from homes.

Last Friday, the Ridge Fire burned about 10 acres near Azusa.