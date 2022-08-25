Watch CBS News

Crews battling East Fire burning in hills above Glendora

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Crews are working to contain a brush fire burning in the hills above Glendora.

The East Fire was first reported around 2:15 p.m. and was burning along Glendora Mountain Road and East Fork Road within the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, according to the Angeles National Forest.

As of 4 p.m., the fire was estimated to have burned 97 acres.

According to reports from the scene, the fire is spreading rapidly.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the 210 and 605 freeways.

Crews from Cal Fire, the Angeles National Forest and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were working to extinguish the flames.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.

 

The East Fire has grown to 97 acres as of 4 p.m.

Air tankers drop water on flames

Air tankers and helicopters were seen from SKY9 dropping water and retardant on the flames.

Huge smoke plum rises from East Fire

A huge smoke plume could be seen from miles away as the East Fire rages.

Claremont Hills Wilderness Park closed

The Claremont Hills Wilderness Park is being closed due to the nearby fire, Claremont city officials say.

Crews dropping water on East Fire

Air tankers and helicopters are dropping water and retardant on the flames.

