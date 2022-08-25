Crews battling East Fire burning in hills above Glendora

Crews battling East Fire burning in hills above Glendoraget the free app
Crews are working to contain a brush fire burning in the hills above Glendora.
The East Fire was first reported around 2:15 p.m. and was burning along Glendora Mountain Road and East Fork Road within the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, according to the Angeles National Forest.
As of 4 p.m., the fire was estimated to have burned 97 acres.
According to reports from the scene, the fire is spreading rapidly.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from the 210 and 605 freeways.
Crews from Cal Fire, the Angeles National Forest and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were working to extinguish the flames.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.
Air tankers drop water on flames
Air tankers and helicopters were seen from SKY9 dropping water and retardant on the flames.
Huge smoke plum rises from East Fire
A huge smoke plume could be seen from miles away as the East Fire rages.
Fire grows to 75 acres
The East Fire in the Angeles National Forest is now estimated at 75 acres.
Claremont Hills Wilderness Park closed
The Claremont Hills Wilderness Park is being closed due to the nearby fire, Claremont city officials say.
