Anaheim police seek public's help as investigation into burned roadside body continues

Anaheim police are investigating the death of a man found burned along a roadway

Anaheim police are investigating the death of a man found burned along a roadway

Anaheim police are investigating the death of a man found burned along a roadway

Anaheim police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of the death of a Long Beach man, who's body was found burned along an Anaheim Hills roadway.

On Tuesday around 4 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a small fire and discovered a body on the side of the road in the 8700 block of Santa Ana Canyon Road in the Anaheim Hills area.

The burned body was identified to be 35-year-old Robert Winner of Long Beach. Investigators determined the death to be a homicide.

Detectives believe the suspects responsible for killing Winner fled the area in a vehicle,

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was on Santa Ana Canyon Rd. or State Route 91 on April 9, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding Robert Winner or his death can call the Anaheim Police Department at (714) 321-3669.

Anaheim police are asking for the public's help as the investigation into the death of 35-year-old Robert Winner of Long Beach continues. KCAL