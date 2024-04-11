Watch CBS News
Anaheim police seek public's help as investigation into burned roadside body continues

By Julie Sharp

Anaheim police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of the death of a Long Beach man, who's body was found burned along an Anaheim Hills roadway.

On Tuesday around 4 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a small fire and discovered a body on the side of the road in the 8700 block of Santa Ana Canyon Road in the Anaheim Hills area.

The burned body was identified to be 35-year-old Robert Winner of Long Beach. Investigators determined the death to be a homicide. 

Detectives believe the suspects responsible for killing Winner fled the area in a vehicle,

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was on Santa Ana Canyon Rd. or State Route 91 on April 9, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. 

Anyone with information regarding Robert Winner or his death can call the Anaheim Police Department at (714) 321-3669.

Anaheim police are asking for the public's help as the investigation into the death of  35-year-old Robert Winner of Long Beach continues.  KCAL
First published on April 11, 2024 / 10:11 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

