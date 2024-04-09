Watch CBS News
Burned body found on the side of the road in Los Angeles area

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the 8700 block of Santa Ana Canyon Road in the Anaheim Hills area.

Authorities responded around 4 a.m. on Tuesday after a body was seen on the side of the road, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Detectives on the scene said the body showed signs that it was burned. The cause of death is still unknown. No information was given about the victim's identity. 

Santa Ana Canyon Road is closed between Weir Canyon Road and Gypsum Canyon Road and traffic is being routed away from the area.  

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 9:31 AM PDT

