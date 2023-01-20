Anaheim officially designates Little Arabia district

A mile-long stretch of Brookhurst Street from Broadway to Ball Road in Anaheim is officially recognized as Little Arabia, carving out a vibrant community, despite previous opposition. KCAL News Reporter Sheba Turk has the story.

Little Arabia in Anaheim is home to one of the biggest Arab communities in the United States.

There are so many great businesses and parts of Arab culture in this community. It was a long fight to get this neighborhood officially recognized.

The area became home to thousands of Arab-Americans, mostly from Egypt, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine.

California has the highest population of Arabs in the United States.

Little Arabia is an opportunity for everyone to experience Arab culture and get to know the people in the community.

Community activists feel the designation of Little Arabia is an acknowledgement of the cultural and economic contributions the Arab community has made to this state and to the country.