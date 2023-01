Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Mirvette Judeh takes KCAL News Reporter Sheba Turk shopping at a local market in Anaheim's Little Arabia.

Exploring Anaheim's Little Arabia: Local market goods Mirvette Judeh takes KCAL News Reporter Sheba Turk shopping at a local market in Anaheim's Little Arabia.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On