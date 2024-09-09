Anaheim mother arrested for allegedly leaving her daughter in a car during 104 degree heat wave

Anaheim police arrested a woman for her 3-year-old daughter's death after the pair lost consciousness inside an SUV Friday afternoon.

The doctors who pronounced the young girl dead believe she died from heat stroke, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Investigators said it was 104 degrees outside when a family member pulled the girl out of the SUV.

It happened on Sept. 6 at about 4:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Fashion Lane. Paramedics from Anaheim Fire and Rescue immediately performed life-saving measures on the little girl before taking her to the hospital where she later died. Officers also found the girl's mother, 41-year-old Sandra Hernandez, unconscious in the same vehicle.

After paramedics took Hernandez to the hospital, police obtained a search warrant for the inside of the SUV. Inside they found several empty alcohol bottles. Investigators arrested her for involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect after he was medically cleared.

Officers do not know how long Hernandez and her daughter were inside the overheating vehicle until the family member pulled the little girl out.

Detectives booked her into the Anaheim Police Department Detention Facility.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact them at (714) 765-1900. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) 847-6227 or through their website.