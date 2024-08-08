Anaheim lowers speed limits with 500 traffic signs to be updated

Anaheim is slowing down as the city updates more than 500 speed-limit signs this month, with new, lower speed limits.

Following a study that looked at how fast people actually drive, the city determined that most street speed limits should be lower.

In 2023, there were 21 deaths on Anaheim roads. and that number was down 16 percent from the previous year, according to the city.

"We're lowering speed limits to make our streets safer — the faster the speed, the higher the risk of a severe crash with serious injuries or deaths," The city of Anaheim stated in a news release.

The changes are happening citywide, along all types of roads, including Harbor Boulevard, State College Boulevard, Brookhurst Street, Broadway, Weir Canyon Road, Kraemer Boulevard, Romneya Drive, Olive Street, and others.

Most of the new speed limits are going down by 5 mph, with a majority changing from 40 mph to 35 mph. Another 10 are going down by 10 mph.

A stretch of Manchester Avenue in The Anaheim Resort is going down by 15 mph, from 40 mph to 25 mph.

In all, 368 existing speed limit signs will be changed out, with 155 new ones going up.

"And, no, we're not changing speed limits to issue more tickets. Revenue from tickets is never our motivation," The city of Anaheim stated in a news release.

"What revenue Anaheim sees from tickets doesn't cover the cost of officers, motorcycles, patrol cars, other equipment and all that goes into issuing tickets."

As the new signs go up, Anaheim Police will be educating drivers with warnings.

For a complete list of new speed limits across Anaheim, check here.