Amid drought crisis, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti to make water conservation announcement

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday is set to make an announcement on water conservation as the region contends with a historic drought.

The announcement is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. in the front yard of an Eagle Rock home.

This comes after Southern California's largest water provider last month announced that it will restrict outdoor watering to just one day a week starting June 1 for some of its member agencies, including the L.A. Department of Water and Power.

The unprecedented decision will affect about 6 million people in parts of L.A., Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD), which serves 26 public water agencies and provides water to an estimated 19 million people, is asking Southern Californians for a 35% reduction in their water use.

MWD, which declared a regional drought emergency this past November, relies on water from the California River and the State Water Project (SWP) to supply water to about 40% of Southern California's population. The SWP accounts for about 30% of all water used in Southern California.

MWD's June 1 watering restrictions applies to those member agencies who are deemed dependent on water from the SWP.

Along with LADWP, the Calleguas Municipal Water District, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District will also be under the one-day per week watering restrictions.

The 2022 year has begun with the driest three months in recorded California history.