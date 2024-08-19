Amber Alert issued for two children abducted by their parents in South Los Angeles

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two children abducted by their parents in South Los Angeles last week.

Wyman and Willow Bryant were last seen on Aug. 14 at about 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of S. Vermont Avenue and W. 83rd Street.

Bulletin of the Amber Alert. CHP

Willow Bryant has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 2 years old, stands about 2 feet tall and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts.

Her brother Wyman has blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 4 years old, stands about 3-foot-5 and weighs about 34 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pink shorts and pink shoes.

Investigators believe their parents, Tiffany Bryant and David James, abducted them in a champagne-colored 2008 Enclave with paper license plates.

Bryant is 39 years old, stands at about 5-foot-4 and weighs around 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white pants, a short-sleeved blouse and flip-flops.

James is 53 years old and weighs about 170 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a navy blue button-up shirt and flip-flops.