Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl abducted from Inglewood, according to police

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenage girl who was abducted from Inglewood, according to California Highway Patrol investigators.

Nevaeh Holden, 14 years old, was last seen on 97th Street and Flower Street earlier Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m., police said. 

An Amber Alert bulletin released by CHP for missing 14-year-old girl Nevaeh Holden. California Highway Patrol

They haven't yet released information surrounding the abduction, but officers are also searching for 59-year-old Edward Mason, who they have identified as the suspect. 

Holden is described as standing about 5-foot-5 and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with black leggings a pink headwrap and black Croc sandals. 

Mason is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 220 pounds, police said. He has black/gray hair with brown eyes and was last seen driving a black 2013 Dodge Caravan with the California license plate "6ZMY987." 

Officers urge anyone who may have more information to call 911 immediately. 

CHP issued the Amber Alert on behalf of the Inglewood Police Department. 

