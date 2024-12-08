Watch CBS News
Local News

Amazon warehouse in South El Monte destroyed by massive fire

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Fire destroys Amazon warehouse in South El Monte
Fire destroys Amazon warehouse in South El Monte 00:22

An Amazon warehouse in South El Monte was completely destroyed by a massive fire on Sunday morning. 

The Second Alarm blaze was reported at around 4:20 a.m. at the large structure, located at the intersection of Central Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

It took several hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames, which crews said was possibly due to the fact that the warehouse contained lithium ion batteries and other electronics. 

The fire was contained at around 6 a.m. and no injuries were reported. 

The warehouse was an Amazon package return facility, firefighters said. 

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze. 

Video from the scene showed massive flames as they ripped through the building. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.