Amazon warehouse in South El Monte destroyed by massive fire

An Amazon warehouse in South El Monte was completely destroyed by a massive fire on Sunday morning.

The Second Alarm blaze was reported at around 4:20 a.m. at the large structure, located at the intersection of Central Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It took several hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames, which crews said was possibly due to the fact that the warehouse contained lithium ion batteries and other electronics.

The fire was contained at around 6 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The warehouse was an Amazon package return facility, firefighters said.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

Video from the scene showed massive flames as they ripped through the building.