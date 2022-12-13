Altercation between Councilmember Kevin de León and activist Jason Reedy spark safety concerns

The chaotic altercation between the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León and activist Jason Reedy has sparked questions about safety for other public officials.

On Monday night, a new clip posted on de León's Instagram account shows what the councilman claims is a video of Reedy punching him. It is clear a fist was thrown but it's not clear from the video where it lands.

Both Reedy and de León have filed police reports claiming the other attacked first.

The physical confrontation between Councilmember Kevin de León and activist Jason Reedy happened last Friday. J-Town Action and Solidarity | Twitter

On Saturday, multiple protestors interrupted newly sworn-in L.A. Councilmember Traci Park as she gave her inauguration speech. The activists appeared to be escorted out without any violence. On Monday, Park said the "rhetoric and behavior of a small minority of constituents" were "alarming."

"I have personally been subjected to some of those attacks and behavior," Park said. "I do worry about my safety, I worry about the safety of my colleagues."

During the same press conference, Councilmember Monica Rodriguez claimed that the demonstrations were "intended to ignite fear and intimidate."

"It's undemocratic and irrational," she added.

Additionally, Rodriguez said activists have targeted her while she was home. The council member claimed that she was sitting in her vehicle with her husband when protesters encircled and trapped them in their driveway last year.

"This goes beyond activism," she said.

Tensions between officials and activists have escalated since the racist recording of council members talking about redistricting was made public in October. Protesters have disrupted and even shut down council meetings in the past few months.

Last week, de León, who was part of that recording, tried to return to the council last week but was met by furious activists. He ultimately left after Council President Paul Krekorian got in his ear. He's now the only council member from that recording still in office.

"We've seen the rhetoric at city hall escalating over the past two years," said Assistant Professor of Politics Sara Sadhwani.

She added that activism and free speech are critical rights, however, what has happened recently is not democratic behavior.

"Just in terms of Kevin de León there is a process in place to remove him," she said. "If the people of his district, who voted him in, and want him out, there is absolutely a process to do that."