Altadena residents share concerns about water quality after the Eaton Fire

Altadena residents continue to deal with poor water quality after the Eaton Fire

With three different water companies, all affected by the Eaton Fire, many Altadena residents are still concerned about toxic chemicals coming out of their taps.

Those residents, such as Maria Rubio, continue to load up with more water battles because of the lingering fear around her tap water.

"Terrible, it has a smell too you can feel it," Rubio said.

After the fire, most of Altadena remains under a do-not-drink and do-not-boil order. The advisories have forced Rubio to use bottled water to cook and bathe. Shontay Tucker, whose home was spared from the flames, shares Rubio's concerns, especially with a 16-year-old daughter.

"We don't know what is coming into the skin because of what is in the water," Tucker said.

Altadena, an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, has three water utility companies: Lincoln Avenue Water Company, Las Flores Water Company and the Rubio Canon Land and Water Association.

"Our County's Public Works Director has proactively made contact with these Districts, helping provide technical support to address water quality so that reliable, safe service can be delivered to the community," Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

Throughout the community, water trucks have been filing 5-gallon containers for people six days a week. Power has also been an issue, limiting overall capacity, according to the Altadena Mutal Water Companies.

One of the pump stations suffered damage during the fire but companies have started repairs.

Officials have also warned about water thefts. They say some residents have connected lines to fire hydrants and are taking the water, which is illegal. They also asked residents to restrict their outdoor watering.

The State Water Resources Control Board is supporting the water system recovery efforts. In the coming weeks, water authorities said a sampling plan will be approved to analyze more than 150 samples.

However, Tucker wants to see reports for years to come.

"It's one thing to know the water is safe," she said. "But what does the water look like five, 10, 20 years from now."