Altadena man's massive model train set turns his home into popular holiday destination

Every holiday season, Christmas Tree Lane turns into a must-stop destination for model train lovers, all thanks to one man who took his hobby to new levels.

Rob Caves started building model train sets back in 2010 in San Diego, which is the starting point for what has turned his home into a beloved holiday attraction.

The model figuratively stretches from San Diego to Seattle, all the while actually being limited to the confines of Cave's home. While running, the train travels by landmarks like the San Clemente Pier, the once well-known Fry's Electronics building in Burbank, the graffiti-ridden banks along the LA River, Union Station in downtown LA and train stations in Palmdale and Lancaster, before eventually reaching the Space Needle in Seattle.

A replica of the once popular Fry's Electronics store in Burbank, as displayed on Rob Cave's massive model train set at his home in Altadena. KCAL News

"I think the track represents places we've all been," Cave said, while speaking about the Christmas Tree Lane Model Railroad Society, a club that helps him operate the model set. "Brings memories, whether it's camping as a kid or going to the beach and seeing the train and waving at the engineer."

He says that the track was much smaller when he started out 15 years ago, quickly growing into what he calls a "60 foot by 90 foot labor of love," for which he now uses a 3-D printer to make most of the trains and landmarks.

The club has 50 members who help Cave maintain the set, including seven-and-a-half-year-old Logan Montori.

"Running trains is basically my favorite thing," Montori says.

Tom Selinske is also a member of the club, and a college business professor, who says that trains are getting much more high tech.

"There's microchips in these little engines that actually can do sounds, create different effects, and it's becoming more digital," he said. "So, keeping up with the technology is one of the fun things to keep learning about."

Rob Cave's rendition of the graffiti-ridden banks off the Los Angeles River on his model train set in Altadena. KCAL News

Caves opens his home to visitors every holiday season, taking in the feeling that so many experiencing upon witnessing the marvel.

"It just makes our day. Whether we see the kids run up and see the train, and you know what? Everybody is a big kid when they come here," he said.

Saturday is the last day to visit Cave's home until next holiday season. His home, located on 2085 Santa Rosa Avenue, will be open from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.