Homicide investigation underway after shooting death in San Dimas

A person was shot and killed in San Dimas Tuesday and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives were investigating.

It happened around 6:48 p.m. in the 1800 block of Hawkbrook Drive, in the city of San Dimas, LASD said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. No suspect information has been released. The motive of the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)