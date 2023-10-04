Manhattan Beach officer killed in 405 Freeway crash in Carson

Manhattan Beach officer injured in 405 Freeway crash in Carson

A Manhattan Beach Police Department motorcycle officer was killed in a crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Carson area.

The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday at Del Amo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the officer, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

All northbound lanes on 405 Freeway are shutdown in Carson while authorities investigate the scene.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Avalon Boulevard. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story and we will add more information once it is received.