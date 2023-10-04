Watch CBS News
Local News

Manhattan Beach officer killed in 405 Freeway crash in Carson

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Manhattan Beach officer injured in 405 Freeway crash in Carson
Manhattan Beach officer injured in 405 Freeway crash in Carson 02:19

A Manhattan Beach Police Department motorcycle officer was killed in a crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Carson area.

The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday at Del Amo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the officer, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

All northbound lanes on 405 Freeway are shutdown in Carson while authorities investigate the scene.   

nb-lanes-closed.jpg

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Avalon Boulevard. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes. 

This is a developing story and we will add more information once it is received. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 6:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.