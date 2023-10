Manhattan Beach community mourns loss of Officer Chad Swanson, killed in crash on 405 Freeway Motorcycle Officer Chad Swanson, 35, was killed in a crash on the 405 Freeway while on his way to work Wednesday morning. While the investigation into the incident continues, Manhattan Beach community members flooded the police station to pay their respects to the man who many considered a hero after he jumped into action during the Route 91 mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017. Joy Benedict reports.