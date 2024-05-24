Watch live: 91 Freeway in Anaheim shut down amid standoff with pursuit suspect

A stretch of the 91 Freeway in Anaheim was shut down Friday morning following a police pursuit, with traffic jammed up for miles as lanes in both directions remained closed while officers were in a standoff with the suspect.

The closure extended from the area where the 91 freeway meets the 55 freeway to the Lakeview Avenue exit on the 91, Caltrans officials said just before 9 a.m.

Two elementary schools in the area — Orange Unified Pre-K and Crescent Elementary School — placed students under a shelter-in-place order due to the police activity, school officials said. At Orange Unified, parents and buses were able to pick up students early.

Traffic jammed up on the 91 Freeway in Orange County following a police pursuit and ensuing standoff on May 5, 2024.

From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., aerial footage showed cars packed tightly together on the highway behind at least a dozen law enforcement vehicles, which were surrounding a blue sedan in the middle of the highway.

The car was wedged between two black patrol SUVs.

No one had come out of the vehicle by 10:45 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officials confirmed the end of a pursuit and an ensuing criminal investigation led to the closure.

There appeared to be a traffic collision in one area of the traffic jam, where a semi-truck was parked horizontally on the highway.

"Please avoid the area and use caution while driving," Caltrans said in a traffic alert around 9 a.m.

Caltrans provides drivers with traffic updates made in real-time through a map that can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.