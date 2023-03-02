Watch CBS News
Alhambra crash hospitalizes 3; vehicle destroyed

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Three people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Concord and Fremont in Alhambra early Thursday morning.

Alhambra fire and police personnel responded to the crash at Concord and South Fremont avenues at about 3 a.m.

One person was ejected from the unspecified vehicle. Two others were trapped inside.

Three people were hospitalized in unknown condition.

The crash was under investigation.

March 2, 2023

