Additional rallies planned throughout Southland in protest of Roe v. Wade ruling

As the United States continues to register the monumental overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, announced by Supreme Court justices on Friday, Southland residents were prepared to flood the streets for a fourth day of protests.

RiseUp4AbortionRights, who has planned several rallies throughout the entire nation over recent days, called for demonstrators to walkout from work or school at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon before joining them in a rally at the U.S. Courthouse located at 350 W. First St. at 3 p.m.

In their public announcement, the group said: "The Illegitimate Overturning of Abortion Rights MUST NOT STAND! INTO THE STREETS NOW TO DEMAND: The Federal Government Must Restore NATIONWIDE LEGAL ABORTION NOW #RiseUp4AbortionRights."

On Sunday, groups marched from around 1 p.m to 11 p.m., restricting traffic in several areas at a number of rallies, including one at Grand Park, another at the U.S. Courthouse and a third outside of the Federal Building located in Westwood.

While most protests have been of a peaceful nature, some have resulted in arrests and skirmish lines set due to what authorities called unlawful assembly.

Four Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured in Friday night's protests, which saw a man allegedly attack an officer with a "makeshift flamethrower," flood freeways as they marched and attempt to grab an officer's baton.

At a protest on Saturday, "Full House" star and activist Jodie Sweetin, who had joined protestors in Downtown Los Angeles, was seen pushed to the ground by officers.

In response, Sweetin issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times, which read: "I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court. Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."