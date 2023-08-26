Adam Sandler, Drew Carey, more react to news of Bob Barker's death

Former colleagues of legendary television star Bob Barker have taken to social media to react to the news of his death at 99 years old.

The 19-time Emmy-winning, legendary television and game show host taped his last The Price is Right show on June 6, 2007, he hosted the show for 35 years.

Barker's longtime publicist Roger Neal said, "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us."

Adam Sandler, who had an iconic scene with Barker in his golf comedy movie, "Happy Gilmore," shared a series of photos and thoughts on Barker's passing.

The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us! pic.twitter.com/hhZvYAQUK3 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 26, 2023

Rob Schneider shared a memory as well on X.

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”

This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!

God bless you, Bob https://t.co/5kKt0EM81x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2023

CBS, who aired "The Price Is Right" during Barker's decades long tenure, shared a statement.

We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary… pic.twitter.com/ql3ZLDAh2J — CBS (@CBS) August 26, 2023

Actor James Woods noted Barker's devotion to animal rights activism on top of his fame for hosting "The Price is Right."

If you only think of Bob Barker as a world famous game show host, you are missing his greatest contribution. He was a leading advocate for animal rights. His love of our furry friends inspired compassionate movements all over the world, and we humans were better for it. #RIP pic.twitter.com/12y0bEr5f3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 26, 2023

Retired NFL star JJ Watt references fond memories of staying home from school sick and watching Barker on television.

Rest in Peace Bob Barker, you legend.



Thank you for being a consistent figure every single day and most importantly on days we stayed home from school “sick”.



99 years.

Hell of a run.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 26, 2023

Drew Carey, who now hosts "The Price Is Right," called it a "very sad day for the Price Is Right family."

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

We love you ❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2023