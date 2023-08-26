Adam Sandler, Drew Carey, more react to news of Bob Barker's death
Former colleagues of legendary television star Bob Barker have taken to social media to react to the news of his death at 99 years old.
The 19-time Emmy-winning, legendary television and game show host taped his last The Price is Right show on June 6, 2007, he hosted the show for 35 years.
Barker's longtime publicist Roger Neal said, "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us."
Adam Sandler, who had an iconic scene with Barker in his golf comedy movie, "Happy Gilmore," shared a series of photos and thoughts on Barker's passing.
Rob Schneider shared a memory as well on X.
CBS, who aired "The Price Is Right" during Barker's decades long tenure, shared a statement.
Actor James Woods noted Barker's devotion to animal rights activism on top of his fame for hosting "The Price is Right."
Retired NFL star JJ Watt references fond memories of staying home from school sick and watching Barker on television.
Drew Carey, who now hosts "The Price Is Right," called it a "very sad day for the Price Is Right family."
