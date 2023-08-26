Watch CBS News
Local

Bob Barker 'The Price is Right' legendary host dies at 99

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Longtime "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker has died at age 99 his longtime publicist announced Saturday.

The 19-time Emmy-winning, legendary television and game show host taped his last The Price is Right show on June 6, 2007, he would make three surprise return visits to the show.

Barker was also a lifetime lover of animals and became a vegetarian with the help of his wife Dorothy Jo who passed in 1981.  

Robert William Barker was born on December 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington, and grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission South Dakota.

This is a developing story.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 9:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.