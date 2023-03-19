Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Actors, singers pay tribute to vets through literary performances

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Acclaimed actors, singers pay tribute to Military vets through performances
Acclaimed actors, singers pay tribute to Military vets through performances 01:04

A group of acclaimed actors and singers paid tribute Saturday to veterans in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

The literary tribute, which was held at the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, included appearances by Sharon Stone, Griffin Dunne, Ed Harris, Bill Pullman, Kathy Baker, John Savage, Jason George, Jason Butler Harner and Toni Truck. 

"Honor: In Their Words" paid tribute with performances of stories and poems authored by some of the most esteemed veteran authors. 

The stories also included other conflicts like Iraq and Afghanistan. 

"We have a whole new generation of writers who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. The way that these writers have crafted these stories is incredibly special. They are beautiful writers." said Cedering Fox, the founder and artistic director of Word Theatre. "These stories are not afraid to go into difficult territory, places like PTSD and how the war has affected people." 

Those who appeared were volunteers and many of the veterans who attended free of charge or had tickets purchased for them. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 2:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.