Actors, singers pay tribute to vets through literary performances

A group of acclaimed actors and singers paid tribute Saturday to veterans in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

The literary tribute, which was held at the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, included appearances by Sharon Stone, Griffin Dunne, Ed Harris, Bill Pullman, Kathy Baker, John Savage, Jason George, Jason Butler Harner and Toni Truck.

"Honor: In Their Words" paid tribute with performances of stories and poems authored by some of the most esteemed veteran authors.

The stories also included other conflicts like Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We have a whole new generation of writers who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. The way that these writers have crafted these stories is incredibly special. They are beautiful writers." said Cedering Fox, the founder and artistic director of Word Theatre. "These stories are not afraid to go into difficult territory, places like PTSD and how the war has affected people."

Those who appeared were volunteers and many of the veterans who attended free of charge or had tickets purchased for them.