Actor Jeremy Renner is back to work after last year's near-death snowplow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner returned to work on the set of 'Mayor of Kingstown' Wednesday, after taking a year off following a near-death snowplow accident.

The two-time Oscar nominee took to Instagram to announce his first day back. "Day one on set … nervous today. Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans."

Renner was home in Reno Nevada when on Jan. 1, 2023, he was run over by his own snowplow as he was helping his nephew remove a vehicle stuck in the snow.

The 'Hawkeye' star suffered severe injuries from being crushed by the 7-ton plow, with 30 broken bones including ribs, a knee, ankle and shoulder and he also suffered a collapsed lung, and his liver was pierced.

On the day of the accident, it took 20 minutes for emergency responders to get to him through the snow, wind and ice. By the time he got to the hospital, he was in a "maximum level of trauma," doctors said.

Following multiple surgeries, it took two and a half months for Renner to be able to begin walking with a cane.

At ten months of recovery, Renner posted a video on Instagram of him running up and down a steep driveway, saying "First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy.."

'Mayor of Kingstown' co-creator and executive producer Hugh Dillon replied to Renner's Wednesday, back to work Insta post, saying "Back with a vengeance brother, YOU KILLED IT TODAY."