A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to gun charges
Rapper A$AP Rocky pled not guilty to gun charges in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday.
The rapper is accused of pointing a gun at a former friend and firing twice during a dispute last year in Hollywood.
The DA's office charged A$AP Rocky, also known as Rakim Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, with allegations of personally using a firearm.
He is out free on bond and is due back in court for his preliminary hearing in November.
