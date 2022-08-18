A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to gun charges

Rapper A$AP Rocky pled not guilty to gun charges in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday.

The rapper is accused of pointing a gun at a former friend and firing twice during a dispute last year in Hollywood.

The DA's office charged A$AP Rocky, also known as Rakim Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, with allegations of personally using a firearm.

He is out free on bond and is due back in court for his preliminary hearing in November.