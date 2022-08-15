A$AP Rocky charged in Hollywood shooting that left acquaintance injured

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has charged rapper A$AP Rocky for a 2021 shooting in Hollywood that left an acquaintance minorly injured.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," said District Attorney Gascón. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

A$AP Rocky was seen wearing pearls in New York City in June 2021. Gotham

The DA's office charged A$AP Rocky, also known as Rakim Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, with allegations of personally using a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 6, 2021, when Mayers allegedly pointed a handgun and fired twice at an acquaintance during an argument in Hollywood.

The rapper's arrangement is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17.