A bubble and a goose make entertaining disruptions during Dodgers game

By KCAL-News Staff

A goose flying over Dodger Stadium is nearly drilled by a foul ball
A goose flying over Dodger Stadium is nearly drilled by a foul ball 01:19

Wednesday night's baseball game at Chavez Ravine had some unplanned sideshow action, with a bubble and a goose.

Early in the Dodgers vs. Tigers game, there was a pause in gameplay as a giant bubble floated over the field. It may have been confused for a drone at first glance.

You can see Dodgers centerfielder James Outman yelling to the infield, "We're good, it's just a bubble," as he gave a thumbs up.

Then in the bottom of the seventh inning, it's a near miss for a goose soaring over the stadium, as David Peralta's foul ball flies right by the waterfowl, midflight. The stunned goose continued to fly circles around Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers ended up losing to the Tigers, 2-4. The last time there was a goose involved, the Dodgers lost to the Padres 3-5. 

First published on September 21, 2023 / 9:09 AM

