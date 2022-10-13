Duck, duck... goose? Bird joins players on the field during NLDS Game 2

The Dodgers and Padres were joined by an unexpected visitor during Wednesday's National League Division Series Game 2, when a large goose found a comfortable spot in the outfield.

The goose could be seen sitting a few feet from where Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth was positioned in the eighth inning, luckily avoiding any contact with players or the baseball itself.

During the mid-inning break, Dodgers field crew members attempted to "escort" the waterfowl off the field, which proved to be a little more difficult than expected since, well, the goose can fly and humans can't.

Here’s how they removed the goose from the field pic.twitter.com/dNae7NmHuV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 13, 2022

While there appeared to be some discrepancy about whether the bird was actually a duck or a goose, one Twitter user, and professor at UC Davis had an astute answer to the question.

To the announcers of the @dodgers vs @padres game - that is NOT a duck on the field. That is a goose. A greater white fronted goose. #birds pic.twitter.com/lWjjue69Dq — Jonathan Eisen (@phylogenomics) October 13, 2022

Many in the crowd, and at home, quickly took to calling the goose a "rally duck," which proved to work more in the Padres favor as they stole Game 2 from the Dodgers and their faithful fans, 5-3, to even the National League Division Series at 1-1.