Duck, duck... goose? Bird joins players on the field during NLDS Game 2
The Dodgers and Padres were joined by an unexpected visitor during Wednesday's National League Division Series Game 2, when a large goose found a comfortable spot in the outfield.
The goose could be seen sitting a few feet from where Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth was positioned in the eighth inning, luckily avoiding any contact with players or the baseball itself.
During the mid-inning break, Dodgers field crew members attempted to "escort" the waterfowl off the field, which proved to be a little more difficult than expected since, well, the goose can fly and humans can't.
While there appeared to be some discrepancy about whether the bird was actually a duck or a goose, one Twitter user, and professor at UC Davis had an astute answer to the question.
Many in the crowd, and at home, quickly took to calling the goose a "rally duck," which proved to work more in the Padres favor as they stole Game 2 from the Dodgers and their faithful fans, 5-3, to even the National League Division Series at 1-1.
