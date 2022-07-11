9 new samples test positive for West Nile virus across Los Angeles County

Nine new samples have come up positive for West Nile virus across Los Angeles County, vector control district officials announced Monday.

New positive samples were collected from six different communities — Granada Hills, Hacienda Heights, Lake Balboa, Northridge, Panorama City, and Whittier, bringing the total number of positive samples in the district to 12 so far this year.

Two samples positive for West Nile have been collected in four communities — Northridge, Panorama City, San Marino, and Whittier.

The virus, which is endemic to Los Angeles County, was first confirmed this year in June, in three dead crows collected in the North Hills area on May 26.It was soon followed by a positive test from a mosquito sample taken in Bellflower.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, and there is no cure. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, or a skin rash, and can last for several days to months. People can reduce the risk of West Nile virus by eliminating standing water, wear EPA-registered and CDC-recommended insect repellent, and report neglected swimming pools to the local vector control district.

For more information, contact the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District at (562) 944-9656 or visit www.GLAmosquito.org.