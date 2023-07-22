84-year-old beaten by serial assault suspect in East LA

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for help tracking down a man accused of savagely beating elderly women in East L.A.

Angelica Ferrios is the latest victim to come forward. She is 84 years old.

"She has a lot of bruising [on her face] and I'm assuming her jaw is really messed up," said neighbor Jazmin Avila.

Angelica Ferrios is one of the six women allegedly attacked by a serial assault suspect brutally beating victims in downtown and East Los Angeles. Jazmin Avila

Avila said the attack happened right behind their apartment complex early in the morning last weekend.

"The man was hiding behind the trash can in the alley and she went to her car," Avila said.

The suspect attacked her from behind.

"And then dragged her to a different space and continued the attack. She lost consciousness in between those attacks," said Avila.

The suspect, 21-year-old Sergio Andrew Garcia, allegedly left her lying on the ground bruised and bloody. Ferrios' sister discovered the 84-year-old splayed out next to the complex's laundry room. According to a GoFundMe launched by Avila, Ferrios' car and purse were stolen during the attack.

Ferrios is the second victim to be identified. Deputies identified Garcia as the man who brutally assaulted and attempted to sexually assault 67-year-old Rosalina Martinez as she cleaned her front yard last Saturday.

Detectives believe that Garcia is connected to six attacks spanning from downtown to East L.A. He has a history of assault and battery, according to investigators.

"That's scary because we come and walk the streets all the time and a lot of elderly walk the streets with their grandchildren," said Ferrios' neighbor Vonna Pacillas.