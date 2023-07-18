21-year-old man brutally beats, tries to sexually assault 67-year-old woman in East Los Angeles

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old woman as she was working in her East Los Angeles yard over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Rosalina Martinez was outside her home in the 1000 block of Fraser Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Saturday when she was approached from behind by the suspect. Her son-in-law said she was clearing out a spiderweb in her front yard when she was brutally and randomly attacked.

Luckily, neighbors ran over to help Martinez and stopped the beating, while also capturing a video of the suspect.

East Los Angeles Sheriff's are looking for suspect Andrew Sergio Garcia in connection with the assault on an East LA elderly woman Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

"If they would not have intervened, we would be talking about the death of Rosalina Martinez," said son-in-law Gilberto Carrillo.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released security images of Sergio Andrew Garcia, 21, the suspect in the attack.

"Suspect Garcia suddenly approached the victim from behind, pulled her hair and threw her to the ground," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

According to detectives, Garcia punched Martinez in the face multiple times and he was startled when someone nearby began yelling at him to stop.

"The suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the face two additional times prior to fleeing the location on a black bicycle," the sheriff's statement said.

Deputies said he also tried to sexually assault the 67-year-old woman. Garcia has a history of assault and battery, according to investigators. Detectives claim he attacked another woman in the city of Los Angeles later that day.

"The two crimes are very similar in that the way the person approached his victims, therefore, that's how the detectives were able to piece together that this person was the same one involved in both incidents," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "He is a dangerous person."

Martinez spent two days in the hospital, sustained a broken nose and concussion. She also can't open either of her eyes.

Martinez has lived in the community for decades and is now scared to go outside alone. Other people in her neighborhood fear a similar incident happening again despite violent crime such as murders and aggravated assaults, dropping in L.A. County.

"I like to go to the front yard and do gardening too," said neighbor Norma Milligan. "I'm pretty afraid to go out."

Garcia is about 5 feet-5 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff's East Los Angeles station at 323-264-4151. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use their website.