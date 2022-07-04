Armed man allegedly robs 79-year-old woman in Culver City

A 79-year-old woman was the victim of an alleged armed robbery Sunday in Culver City.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m., in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Indian Wood Road, according to a release from the Culver City Police Department.

The victim told officers that she'd been sitting on a fire hydrant after walking her dog when she was approached from behind by the robber. The suspect, described as a Black male in dark clothing and a black mask, allegedly wrapped his arm around the woman's neck and threw her to the ground.

The 79-year-old told police that the suspect was holding a gun in his left hand while removing her cellphone, which was on a lanyard around her neck, and ripping her fanny pack off of her waist. The fanny pack, according to the victim, contained cash and keys.

The suspect, according to the release, then fled eastbound on Jefferson Avenue.

Anyone with information related to this crime was asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.