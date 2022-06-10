75th Annual Tony Awards to be broadcast live on CBS, Paramount+ Sunday

THE 75th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS® comes to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, celebrating live theater in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.

Full List Of 2022 Tony Nominees

The celebration will commence at 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT, with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the live presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT, on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*

The 75th celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards were announced on Monday, May 9.

THE TONY AWARDS® are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.