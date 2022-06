The 75th annual Tony Awards® coming to CBS on Sunday, June 12th and streaming on Paramount+ THE 75th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS® will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time! The celebration will commence at 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT, with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the live presentation of the Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT, on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+