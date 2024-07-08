Watch CBS News
71-year-old man riding motorcycle killed in crash in Lake Elsinore

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A 71-year-old man was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle in Lake Elsinore on Sunday. 

It happened at around 9:20 a.m. near Lakeshore Drive and Avenue Six, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's office. 

Deputies arrived to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car and found that the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike as a result of the impact. 

Despite attempting life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Nicholas Keim by the Riverside County Coroner's Office. 

Investigators say that the other driver remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash. 

Anyone who may know more about the crash is asked to contact detectives at (951) 245-3000.

