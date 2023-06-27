67-acre fire "with potential for 200 acres" burning near Mentone

Firefighters are battling a brushfire with a massive potential to spread in San Bernardino County.

The fire, located near Nice Avenue and Amethyst Street, began a little before 3 p.m. and has quickly torched between 67 acres, according to CalFire.

#NiceFire Update 67 acres per #Intel24 0% containment. Structures no longer threatened, no evacuation orders. Operations will continue through the night. Cause is under investigation. @CAL_FIRE @SBCOUNTYFIRE pic.twitter.com/4Kx3utecX7 — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) June 27, 2023

Crews have dubbed the blaze the Nice Fire, and noted that it has a "rapid rate of spread with potential for 200 acres."

Multiple structures were threatened by the blaze when the fire first broke out, however, firefighters have roll back those warnings as of 4:45 p.m.

For now, there are no evacuation orders but the fire is still at 0% containment.

Thus far, multiple air tankers and dozens of units have been assigned to the fire. Crews will continue to fight it through the night.

The cause has yet to be determined.

This is the second major fire reported in the Inland Empire on Tuesday, with a 50-acre blaze torching multiple homes in the Perris area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.