Juniper Fire consumes 50 acres in Perris; multiple homes burned

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Riverside County Fire Department crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to a vegetation brush fire dubbed the Juniper Fire in unincorporated Perris.

The fire started near the 19000 block of Santa Rosa Mine Road and rapidly grew to 50 acres by 4 p.m. and is 0% contained according to Cal Fire crews at the scene. 

Santa Rosa Mine Road and Idaleona are closed.

At least one structure is in flames and others are threatened, according to Cal Fire. 

Firefighters have issued evacuation orders for people living: 

  • South of Santa Rosa Mine Road
  • East of El Baquero Road 
  • West of Maywood Club Road
  • North of Blue Sky Road.  

Aircraft are responding to the brusher. Click here for an interactive map of the evacuation zone.

So far, 99 firefighters have been dispatched to the brusher and about a dozen aircraft are above it. 

An evacuation center has been established at Pinacate Middle School at 1990 South "A" Street in Perris.

This is one of two major fires reported in the Inland Empire on Tuesday, with a 50-acre fire burning vegetation in Mentone.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 3:12 PM

