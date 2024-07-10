64-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing his neighbor in Long Beach

Long Beach police arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly shooting his neighbor to death to death Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at about 12:35 p.m. in the 700 block of East First Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim eventually died at the scene after officers and paramedics from the Long Beach Fire Department rendered aid to him.

Detectives said the suspect lived nearby. They identified him as 64-year-old John Higginbotham.

He was booked for murder with a bail of $2 million. Detectives are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

The department said it planned to file formal charges with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office later in the week.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call Detectives Eric Thai and Kelsey Myers at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit tips to LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or their website.