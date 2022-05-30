605 Freeway closed in Seal Beach following fatal multi-vehicle collision

One person was dead following a multi-vehicle collision on the 605 Freeway in Seal Beach Monday morning.

The cause of the crash, which occurred just before 3:40 a.m., was not immediately known, but California Highway Patrol officials had issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the southbound 605 Freeway and southbound 405 Freeway connector in Seal Beach as a result.

As traffic continued to backup, CHP also issued a Sigalert for southbound 605 lanes from Willow Avenue in Long Beach.

At around 4:30 a.m., the far right lane was opened to traffic.