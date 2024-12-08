Watch CBS News
60-year-old man dead after shooting in downtown LA

By Dean Fioresi

A 60-year-old man was killed during a shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday near the Skid Row area, police said. 

It happened at around 4 p.m. near the 500 block of E. Fifth Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were called after learning of an assault with a weapon in the area. 

They arrived and found the victim, who is still unidentified, suffering with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. 

Investigators did not provide information on a motive or suspect involved in the shooting.

The road between San Pedro Street and Crocker Street was closed while police investigated. 

No further information was provided. 

