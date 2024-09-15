51-year-old man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of sister in Riverside

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his sister in Riverside, police said Sunday.

David Johnson of Riverside, seen here, is accused in the fatal shooting of his sister, police said. (credit: Riverside Police)

The shooting occurred at a business last Wednesday in the 6900 block of Jurupa Airport. When officers arrived, they located a woman inside a vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as 45-year-old Adrienne Johnson of Riverside, died at the scene.

Police said investigators have determined that Adrienne was getting into her car after work when she was fatally wounded.

Her brother is accused of pulling up behind her car and shooting her multiple times. Police said he fled the scene before they arrived.

However, on Friday, he was arrested by officers and booked on suspicion of murder. Police have identified him as 51-year-old David Johnson of Riverside.

No further details were released regarding a possible motive. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information was asked to call or email Det. Stanley Hua at (951) 353-7135 or SHua@RiversideCA.gov; or Det. Nic Cantino at (951) 353-7104 or NCantino@RiversideCA.gov.